Canal Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:COWP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canal Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:COWP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of COWP remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Canal Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Canal Capital Company Profile

Canal Capital Corporation engages in real estate and stockyard operations in the United States. The company is involved in the development, management, and sale of its real estate properties. Its real estate properties comprise exchange buildings; land and structures leased to meat packing facilities, railcar repair shops, lumber yards, and various other commercial and retail businesses; and vacant land for development or resale.

