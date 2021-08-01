Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) has been assigned a C$11.00 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$6.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$441.63 million and a P/E ratio of -21.02. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$4.41 and a 1 year high of C$11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$262.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

