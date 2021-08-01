Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canfor (TSE:CFP) has been assigned a C$50.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.33.

CFP opened at C$24.09 on Friday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$14.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.96.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

