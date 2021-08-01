Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cannae by 7,822.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 45.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cannae by 90.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

