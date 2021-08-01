Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,312 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.72) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

