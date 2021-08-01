Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,595 shares of company stock worth $49,101,158. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

NYSE:COF traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,709. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

