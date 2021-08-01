Cappasity (CAPP) Market Cap Hits $2.22 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $294,321.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.43 or 0.00789607 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

