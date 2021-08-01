Capri’s (CPRI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Capri (NYSE:CPRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.83% from the company’s current price.

CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.78.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,616,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.59. Capri has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

