Carbon Achieves Market Cap of $3.58 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $111,891.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00045558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00102448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00136598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,694.50 or 0.99613535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.80 or 0.00827634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,355,974 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

