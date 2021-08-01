Cardano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Cardano has a total market cap of $43.32 billion and approximately $1.75 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00032836 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00219558 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00032667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006153 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,936,637,337 coins and its circulating supply is 32,081,226,995 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

