Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 28,973 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 106.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,973 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.14% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,728 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,096,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after purchasing an additional 146,662 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 633,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 71,251 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. 91,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $958.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

