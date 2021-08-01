Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $21.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,694.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,884. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,478.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

