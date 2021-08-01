Cardinal Capital Management Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,958. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.40. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

