Cardinal Capital Management Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in FedEx by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,797. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $167.99 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

