Cardinal Capital Management Sells 2,020 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

EMR traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $100.89. 2,807,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,511. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

