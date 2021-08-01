Cardinal Capital Management Sells 2,148 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $226.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.54 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

