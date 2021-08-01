Cardinal Capital Management Sells 53 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.39 on Friday, hitting $2,704.42. 1,197,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,553.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

