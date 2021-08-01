Cardinal Capital Management Sells 9,204 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Deere & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,911,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $361.59. 1,054,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,770. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $173.36 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

