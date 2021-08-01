Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after buying an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 228.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.38. 4,612,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

