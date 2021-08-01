Carebit 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 98% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Carebit has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carebit has a market capitalization of $26,027.57 and $1.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Carebit Profile

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Carebit’s total supply is 162,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 157,853,770 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carebit’s official website is carebit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carebit coin (CARE) is a PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm created to empower the Carebit, a non-profit blockchain based charity. All company accounts and donation addresses are available for public scrutiny. Users can track 100% of all donations. A master node project with a real purpose and long-term plans. Carebit encourages their investors to consider giving a little back from the company generous rewards. “

Carebit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

