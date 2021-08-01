Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

CSL stock opened at $202.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.69. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $203.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Earnings History and Estimates for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

