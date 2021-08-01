Carry Price Reaches $0.0095 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $78.99 million and approximately $19.31 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00030662 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,350,104,234 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

