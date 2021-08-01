Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 168.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Carter’s worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $245,000.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

