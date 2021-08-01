Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASA. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 371,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 128,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

