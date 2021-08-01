Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOY traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.66. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.01. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $136.75 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.02.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $575.70 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

