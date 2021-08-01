Casper Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $74.40 million and $7.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00047423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00103022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00138087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,167.30 or 0.99942276 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.15 or 0.00823353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,250,437,195 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,809,024 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

