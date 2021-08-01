Caspian Market Capitalization Tops $8.00 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $2,776.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.00 or 0.00800782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00087187 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.