Castle Market Cap Reaches $11,980.88 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Castle has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $11,980.88 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00404412 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002676 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.88 or 0.01004243 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.