Cat Token (CAT) Achieves Market Cap of $743,741.27

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Cat Token has a total market cap of $743,741.27 and approximately $893,929.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00353083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000656 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

