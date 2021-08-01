Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

Several research firms have commented on CBIO. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James set a $4.31 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CBIO opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 10.5% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

