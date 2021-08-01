CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.590-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 238,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,872.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,209 shares of company stock worth $837,942. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

