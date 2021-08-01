CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) versus NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Critical Analysis

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBM Bancorp and NASB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 5.17 $940,000.00 N/A N/A NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CBM Bancorp and NASB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 8.79% 1.69% 0.38% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CBM Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans. The company operates 11 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. NASB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

