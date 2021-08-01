Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.47. 876,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,892. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.84.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.