CCUniverse (UVU) Market Capitalization Achieves $11,889.93

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $11,889.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006277 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 98% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

