CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $3.02 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $122,723.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 46.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00054915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00087392 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

