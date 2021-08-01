Celer Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.04 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Celer Network has a market cap of $178.61 million and $36.04 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00056404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.12 or 0.00801585 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040067 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,624,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

