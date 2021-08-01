Celo (CELO) Price Hits $2.77 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Celo has a total market capitalization of $792.97 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00006652 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00102145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00133428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,520.71 or 0.99856825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00824971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

