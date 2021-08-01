Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.99 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $52.57 million and $1.99 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00055608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.02 or 0.00785760 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 52,569,641 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

