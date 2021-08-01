CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361,759 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,874,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,537 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $10,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

