Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Shares of CELTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. 5,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,188. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Get Centamin alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.