Centaur Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $463,003.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.18 or 0.00794904 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00039815 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

