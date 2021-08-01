Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 4,221 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,767. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

