Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.74. 2,900,259 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.73.

