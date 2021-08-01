Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.74. 605,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $134.11.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

