Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 17,175 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of ILTB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,617. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.99. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $79.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

