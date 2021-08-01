Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 92,859 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 285.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,859 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 109,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. 1,018,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.