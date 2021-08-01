Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 5,565 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,081,000 after acquiring an additional 271,793 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.39. 3,612,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,835. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.