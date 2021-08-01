Centrality (CENNZ) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $86.61 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00054760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.72 or 0.00793731 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00087220 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars.

