Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.52 and the lowest is $2.87. Century Communities reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $13.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $13.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.45. 578,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,226. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

