CertiK Hits Market Capitalization of $64.26 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. CertiK has a market cap of $64.26 million and approximately $23.19 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00047654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00102985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00137485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,995.77 or 0.99933584 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00827939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,338,805 coins and its circulating supply is 55,966,485 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.